On December 28, 2018, when few knew her name, Tore Says sat behind a microphone and asked a question that would take 7 years to answer:

“Who is buying Venezuela in the United States?” (link)

Intelligence contractor. Pattern recognizer. Whistleblower.

Tore identified INGA .Integrated Networked Governance Architecture. The invisible system operating above governments. Power distributed across nodes: international institutions, private foundations, development banks, NGOs, standards bodies, AI governance systems. Sovereignty outsourced before anyone notices it’s gone. Accountability evaporating because no single actor appears in charge.

Venezuela was its Western Hemisphere beachhead. CCP infrastructure. USAID parallel governance. Congressional financial capture. Foundation laundering networks. Dominion vote systems. All nodes in the same architecture.

January 3, 2026: architecture interruption.

While Maduro played dictator and CNN ran humanitarian crisis segments, American money was flowing into Caracas. The objective was acquisition.

US foundations were buying Venezuelan bonds, debt, equity, gold, and oil. Pennies on the dollar while the country collapsed into starvation. Members of Congress with financial stakes through careful proxies. Through humanitarian language.

Through the same laundering networks that have operated for 50 years.

Two months earlier, President Trump had signed an executive order prohibiting transactions with Venezuela’s oil sector.

Standard sanctions on the surface. Financial guillotine underneath.

The order severed Congressional money. Cut foundation stakes. Killed portfolios belonging to American politicians who publicly condemned the regime they were privately invested in.

Six years later, on January 3, 2026, Tore posted the receipt:

Direct question to Senator Jeff Merkley.

You cannot consult the people you are investigating. This explains the panic. They’re defending the network.

2018 is the KEYSTONE for all of this.

The Siege

For seven years, the world watched Venezuela collapse and called it socialism’s failure.

China had poured $60 billion into Venezuela. Oil-for-loans, infrastructure for access. Same playbook that gave Beijing control over African minerals. The CCP expected to own the Western Hemisphere’s largest oil reserves while using Venezuela as a hemispheric beachhead for money laundering, intelligence operations, and strategic positioning.

China was installing governance infrastructure. Smart city platforms. Surveillance systems. Payment rails. AI-enabled administrative systems that would make Venezuelan sovereignty conditional on Chinese hardware, updates, and cloud access. Once embedded, extraction becomes nearly impossible. You can change leaders. You can rewrite constitutions. But you cannot easily remove an AI governance layer without collapsing basic state functions.

Trump’s sanctions prevented installation from completing.

PDVSA couldn’t refine its own crude without American technology. Production collapsed. China’s loans stopped getting repaid.

By 2020, Chinese investment had quietly evaporated. Russia followed. Rosneft pulled out. Wagner Group maintained a skeleton crew for optics. Iran offered technical assistance but couldn’t bankroll anything.

The vacuum was engineered.

Seven years of systematic pressure. Cutting access to global markets. Severing financial networks. Making Venezuela toxic to every foreign power. The strategy: isolation forcing a choice.

While Trump’s first administration choked the regime, Samantha Power ran USAID like her personal State Department. She provided backdoor relief under a humanitarian banner that nullified Trump’s economic warfare. Keeping foundation investments viable. Maintaining Congressional stakes. Preserving CCP access through the same networks.

By 2025, Maduro was caught between colliding empires.

China viewing him as a failed investment. Russia treating him as an afterthought. Iran broke. USAID providing just enough relief to keep him breathing but not enough to save him.

Two choices: Continue serving masters who’d abandoned him, or flip.

He flipped.

Lights Off

At 10:46 PM Eastern, POTUS gave the order. “Good luck and Godspeed.”

Over four hours, 150 aircraft launched from twenty bases across the Western Hemisphere. The helicopters flew at 100 feet above water.

As they approached Venezuelan shores, the lights went out in Caracas.

“Due to a certain expertise that we have,” Trump said twelve hours later.

Cyber warfare. Space Command. Corridor of darkness through Venezuela’s air defense network.

At 2:01 AM Caracas time, helicopters descended into Maduro’s compound.

He was trying to reach his safe room. All steel. Heavy door.

He didn’t make it.

“Our guys were so fast. He made it to the door. He was unable to close it.”

One American helicopter was hit. All American aircraft came home. Zero casualties.

By 3:29 AM Eastern, the extraction force was over water with both indicted persons aboard.

Asset Recovery

POTUS this morning:

“They stole our oil. We built that whole industry there, and they just took it over like we were nothing.” “This constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country.”

Read that again.

The largest theft of American property in the history of our country.

The math makes it real. Venezuela sits on 303 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. At current prices, that is more than $17 trillion.

Saudi Arabia: ~30 years of oil reserves remaining Venezuela: 300+ years

The very crude that powers American military operations. The energy security China threatened to control. The strategic asset Biden’s administration was prepared to concede.

In twelve hours, the United States secured control of energy reserves worth four times the GDP of Japan. Reserves worth more than the entire economy of almost every nation on Earth. Energy reserves the CCP spent twenty-five years trying to capture through debt diplomacy.

Most people do not realize how much the world just changed.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” Trump announced. “We’re not spending money. The oil companies are going to go in... We’re going to take back the oil that, frankly, we should have taken back a long time ago.”

The Vice President of Venezuela, who Maduro appointed, just sworn in as acting president, had a long conversation with Secretary Rubio this morning.

“She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

Make Venezuela Great Again.

Trump applies the same principle to Venezuela he applied to America. Every nation deserves governance for its own people rather than foreign networks. Sovereignty as antidote to infiltration. Venezuela’s turn.

The Manifest

March 2020. Southern District of New York unsealed: United States v. Nicolás Maduro Moros.

Twenty-five years cocaine trafficking. Thousands of tons imported. Diplomatic passports for traffickers. Money laundering through Mexico.

The indictment proves the predicate. Drug trafficking. Money laundering. State-sponsored narcoterrorism.

Indictments name the sellers while omitting the buyers.

For twenty-five years, billions in cocaine proceeds had to be washed. Integrated into global financial system. Turned into bonds, real estate, campaign contributions, foundation endowments.

Maduro is heading to deposition.

“Right now, they’re on a ship. They’ll be heading to, ultimately New York.”

USS Iwo Jima. En route to SDNY. With filing cabinet.

Which foundations bought the bonds. When. Through which proxies. Which Congress members had indirect stakes. How much Petróleos money flowed to Washington. How USAID funds got laundered back while Samantha Power claimed humanitarian mission. How CCP money moved through the same networks purchasing Congressional influence and energy access simultaneously.

The evidence regarding voting systems created to produce altered election results in Venezuela for Hugo Chávez, then exported internationally.

The Dominion origin story Sidney Powell described in 2020?

Names. Dates. Transactions. Wire transfers. Foundation documents. Congressional proxies. CCP payment routes.

All heading to Southern District of New York. Where Maduro’s indictment is already unsealed. Where foundation money becomes traceable. Where Congressional corruption becomes discoverable. Where CCP infiltration becomes documentable. Where everything becomes admissible.

The Template

Venezuela is proof of concept.

Seven years later, filing cabinet heading to New York. Template set.

Paraguay next? Old Bush family infrastructure. Triple Frontier. CIA ratlines that became drug routes.

If Venezuela was the CCP’s Western Hemisphere front door, Paraguay is the back door.

Cuba watching. “If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit,” Rubio said this morning.

Iran already threatened. Khamenei might need to be “saved.”

The machinery operating above governments.

Someone just dropped into that engine room with warrant and protective custody.

Lights Coming On

Trump confirmed the US War Department will run Venezuela until American oil companies rebuild the infrastructure that was nationalized.

“It’s largely going to be, for a period of time, the people that are standing right behind me.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Chairman of Joint Chiefs Dan Raisin Kane.

“We’re going to get reimbursed—we’re going to get reimbursed for everything that we spend.”

In Miami and Caracas, Venezuelans danced in the streets. For the possibility of sovereignty restored.

Receivership. Revision.

Tore posted this morning:

“It was dark. Lights off. Now let’s turn them on bright as ever.”

She was quoting Trump’s presser before he gave it.

Because she’s been watching this operation for years.

The lights are coming on.

The names are on the ship.

And this is just the first extraction.

<3EKO

My new book JUDAS: The Expendable Asset is now available in print. Early readers are telling me I wrote exactly the story I was trying to tell. Honestly, I think this is the best thing I’ve written so far. And I mean that.

Get it here

For Tore’s complete analysis of INGA, read: