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Matthew Holzapfel's avatar
Matthew Holzapfel
7h

Thank you for this post; we are not blind; the corruption is real, deep and widespread.

However, there is still good to be fought for - that is what we choose to salute.

The battle for freedom, decency and the Kingdom of God is not over.

Who wants to be on the side of darkness and lies anyway?

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George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
7h

Another awesome analysis and comment. I hadn’t realized I’d chosen the path of open-eyed patriotism. I went through the 60s/the Vietnam schism/Nixon and was disillusioned by the gap between the ideals of the nation and the boots on the ground reality. It took years, yet as I’ve matured, I’ve realized that striving for the ideal often falls short, that this Constitution and my country’s people are worth respect. Not blind patriotism, but solid love for this country despite its flaws and shortcomings. Like my family. Like me. We all need to grow and mature. I love America and what it stands for.

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