You were never the heretic.

You have spent years keeping certain thoughts to yourself in church. The ones that felt true but sounded wrong. The ones that would have earned you a worried look from the pastor or a lecture from the person in the next pew. So you kept quiet, and you kept them.

Here are forty of them.

You were not losing your faith when you thought these. You were finding it, and most of the time, you were closer to the text than the sermon was. You already believe all of this. You were just never told you were allowed to.

On God

1. You always believed God was your Father before he was your judge. You were right. It is the first word Jesus taught his followers to pray: Father. That was the whole reason he came.

2. You always believed the cross was love before it was anything else. God so loved the world. While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. God is love. That was always the bedrock. Whatever else the cross was doing, it was never a transaction between a reluctant Father and a willing Son. It was that same love, refusing to stop.

3. You suspected the fear they preached was not coming from God. It was not. Do not be afraid runs through the whole book like a refrain; he said it more than almost anything. The God who terrifies you was assembled by people who needed you obedient. Perfect love, John wrote, casts out fear.

4. God is nearer to you than the nearest building, nearer than your own breath. You felt that nearness when you were small and never had the word for it. Paul had the word: the Spirit himself bears witness with your spirit that you are a child of God. Christ in you. You are not God, and you never were. But he did not leave you alone in there, and he has been with you since before you could speak.

5. Your quiet, questioning faith was never weaker than someone else’s loud, certain one. Doubt is not the enemy of faith. It is the friction that sharpens it. Thomas doubted and was not cast out. Peter sank and was caught. In the garden, Jesus himself asked if there was another way.

6. You always knew the kingdom of heaven was not only a place you go when you die. You were right, and you have the plainest possible authority for it: the kingdom of God is within you. Jesus said that. You have been standing in it your whole life. You were just never told to look down.

7. They handed you the Bible as a single book dictated from heaven. You always felt the human hands on it. You were not wrong. It is a library, written across a thousand years by dozens of people: law, poetry, letters, four memoirs. Truth is in there. So is the dust of the ones who carried it.

8. The four gospels do not match, and that was never a flaw to hide. They are four people remembering the same beloved man, each in his own way. If they matched word for word, you would have reason to worry: that would be a script, not a witness.

9. You never believed your good neighbor of another faith was automatically bound for hell for being born in the wrong country. You were right to doubt it. Peter said it out loud the day the gospel first reached outsiders: God shows no partiality; in every nation, anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him. It is not that nothing is required. What’s required is the heart’s yes to the light it was given, not the label over the door.

10. They preached a hell that was a torture chamber a loving God runs forever. You doubted it. You were right to. The word Jesus used was Gehenna, the smoldering trash valley outside Jerusalem, and he used it rarely. The eternal dungeon of fire owes more to Dante and Milton than to the Carpenter. There is judgment; there is consequence. There is not a God who tortures his children for eternity.

On Jesus

11. When someone you loved died, you knew gone was the wrong word for it. Trust that. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, Paul wrote. Death is a door. They woke up. They are themselves still.

12. You always believed Jesus laughed more than the paintings let him. You were right. They accused him of being too fond of dinners and the wrong company. No one says that about a grim man. The people who knew him remembered joy as his baseline.

13. The meek-and-mild picture was always too small, and you felt it. He braided a whip and cleared the temple courts. He called the powerful a brood of vipers. The sanitized Jesus is a fiction the comfortable preferred. The real one was dangerous to exactly the right people.

14. The women around Jesus mattered more than you were taught, and you always sensed it. Luke says it plainly: they funded the movement out of their own means. They followed to the cross when the men fled. They were the first to find the tomb empty and the first to be sent. The men-only pulpit is a later tradition, not his.

15. You never believed Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. You were right. The gospels never say it. A pope said it, five centuries later, and it stuck. She was the first witness of the resurrection. The apostle to the apostles.

16. The church and God are not the same, and somewhere you always knew it. The building is not the kingdom, and the creed is not the gospel. You can lose all your faith in the first and none in the second.

17. The institution that hurt you was not acting for God. He was in the room when it happened, grieving with you, waiting for you to learn to tell the messenger apart from the message. The Shepherd, Jesus said, leaves the ninety-nine and goes after the one who left. He does not stand at the gate waiting for her to crawl back.

18. You always felt prayer was meant to be a conversation, not a recital. You were right. Jesus warned against praying to be seen and against heaping up empty phrases. It is communion: aligning your will with his, as he did in the garden. You were never meant to be performing.

19. You suspected you did not need a professional to reach God for you. You were right, and it is the Reformation’s own doctrine: you are a royal priesthood. There is one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus. One, and you already have him. The temple veil tore from top to bottom the moment he died. The entrance was opened, and no one has the authority to close it again.

20. Sin was always deeper than a list of forbidden behaviors, and you knew it. At its root it is the knowing refusal to grow toward the highest you can see, to look straight at the light and turn away on purpose. Whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, James wrote, for him it is sin.

On the Spirit, and on You

21. Being born again was never one emotional moment that locked your fate forever. You suspected that. You must be born again, yes. But the same teacher said the Spirit is like the wind, that you cannot script it or schedule it. It is a slow turning, from living as a creature to living as a child of God, and it is mostly gradual. It is real. It is just nothing like the altar call made it sound.

22. You always knew money was not evil and poverty was not holy. You were right. The love of money is the root Paul named, not the money. Jesus ate with the rich and the poor alike. The danger was never the coin. It is the illusion of self-sufficiency the coin can buy.

23. “Judge not” never meant “have no discernment.” It means do not pronounce the final verdict on a soul: with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. That verdict belongs to the Father, who has read the whole story you have only glimpsed a page of.

24. The purpose of your life was always simpler and larger than a career or a list of accomplishments. You sensed it. Be perfect, as your Father is perfect. To know God and to grow toward his likeness. Everything else is just the room that work happens inside.

25. Your suffering was never God punishing you. You believed that even when they implied otherwise. When they asked Jesus whose sin had made a man blind, he said neither. You are looking for someone to blame; God is doing other work here. He does not send the pain. He redeems it.

26. There was always more to Jesus than thirty-three years and a felt board, and you felt the size of it. Before Abraham was, I am. In the beginning was the Word. The baby in the manger was older than the stars he was born under, folded down into helplessness on purpose. That is the scale of Christmas.

27. You suspected the missing years, the gap between twelve and thirty, were not empty. You were right. They were the years that made him. Carpentry. Grief. A household to carry after Joseph died. The cross means what it means because of the ordinary decades that came first.

28. Jesus understood ordinary life from the inside, and you always felt that nearness. We do not have a high priest unable to sympathize with our weakness. He worked with his hands, worried about money, buried people he loved. He was not visiting human life. He was living it, to the bone.

29. You always believed the Holy Spirit was a someone, not a vague force. You were right. Jesus called the Spirit a Helper, a Comforter he would send. And the tenderness you sensed in God and were told not to name was real too. As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you, God says through Isaiah. You did not imagine it.

30. That prickle on the back of your neck when you hear the truth was never only emotion. The Spirit of truth will guide you into all truth, Jesus promised, a gift left so that anyone, anywhere, with no education and no church, could recognize what is true when they met it. You have been using it your whole life.

On the Church, and What’s Coming

31. You suspected the resurrection was bigger than a body brought back to breathing. You were right, and Paul spelled it out: it is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. He did not walk out in the same flesh he went in with. He walked out in the form that waits for all of us. The resurrection was not a magic trick. It was a preview.

32. Eternal life was never going to be an endless church service. You knew that in your bones. This is eternal life: that they know you, Jesus prayed. Knowing God more deeply, and it does not begin when you die. It began the moment you first turned to look.

33. You grow a soul. You were not handed one, finished, at birth. You always treated it that way. Every choice toward what is true and good and beautiful adds a layer. Transformed, Paul wrote, from glory to glory. You are building, right now, what outlasts you.

34. You always sensed Judas was tragic before he was a villain. You were right. He was a disappointed man who wagered everything on a revolution that was never coming. The story wanted a monster. He was a broken heart that chose wrong.

35. Jesus did not come to start a religion of rules and ranks. You suspected that. He started a movement, a family. Whoever does the will of my Father is my brother and sister, he said. He wrote no creed. He ate with people and told them they were loved.

36. So much of what Jesus actually taught got quietly set aside, and you always wondered why. The wondering was right. The kingdom-within message is harder to build an institution on than a transaction at the door. Much of what he said about the interior kingdom was the first to be left outside it.

37. God is not finished with the world, and the worst headlines are not the final word. You believed that when it was hard to. Behold, I am making all things new. There is a morning still coming. The story bends toward home, on a timeline longer than the panic allows.

38. You were never alone in your churchless faith, even when it felt that way. Elijah was certain he was the last believer left; God told him there were seven thousand he had never met. There are far more than seven thousand of you. You simply have not found each other yet.

39. Your faith got stronger after you left, not weaker, and you suspected as much even while you grieved the leaving. Sometimes the building becomes what stands between a person and God. Walking out, for you, was not the loss of faith. It was the recovery of it.

40. Underneath everything, you have always believed you were loved before you did anything to earn it, and that you cannot lose it by failing. You were right. Nothing, not death, not life, nothing in all creation, can separate you from the love of God. That is the whole gospel. Everything else is commentary, and most of the commentary was added by people who could not quite believe it was that simple either.

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You believed all of this before you read it.

The recognition you felt was not me persuading you. It was your own knowing, and your own Bible, finally allowed to speak out loud. You were never the heretic they made you afraid you were. You were the one who took Jesus, and the text, more seriously than the institution did.

These forty are just the surface.

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