EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Texas 1130's avatar
Texas 1130
7h

Darling EKO,

When we write on a regular basis, when we honor the Spirit, the Holy Spirit comes through us. Every famous songwriter I know experiences this. When we shared we all had a common thread. We could write, but when God poured through - those were our best songs.

And it's the ease to let go and let it happen that serves this. No editing, no critique, just the vessel for the Spirit to say what It needs to say. We can always go back and refine, but usually we didn't have to.

You know the process, you are in it now.

Patti

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Becky's avatar
Becky
5h

Love you immensely, EKO because you are you. INHALE. EXHALE. Take in. Release. That’s what it is all about. And God is in it. Such as you have, you give. Such as I have, I give. God is in it. The fight we fought and the race we finish…God is in it. AMEN

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