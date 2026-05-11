EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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S Petersak's avatar
S Petersak
1d

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions”. Thats what came. So, I dropped the formula and was just present with my people. What I noticed was when I stop focusing on myself and my goals, I look to serve. In service, regardless of what that looks like…taking care of a MIL with early stage Alzheimer’s walk through loss of her spouse, babysitting grandkids, camping and meeting strangers to make new connections, watching my husband give generously of his time and talents and making sure I feed him and wash his clothes and cook food….watching my kids raise theirs better than we did…its in the daily small things I find impactful in my own soul. I have a purpose, I have people to love. I’m content in my circumstances. I am choosing to stay present. Your work resonates with me on a level that causes me to pause and reflect. It’s a gift you have. Thank you for sharing it with us. I pray my gifts and talents encourage and bless others too. Keep being real. I’m locked in.

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1d

Fasting from technology would be almost as difficult as fasting from food. I've never managed to do so for more than two days with either of them.

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