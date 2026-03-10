He made three dollars an hour.

Frank Wills worked graveyard at the Watergate complex because the money was the money, enough to keep going, not enough to change anything. His mother was in a home upstate. His sister had a kid who needed school. He had decided, three years earlier, that his life was going to be the line held.

He found masking tape on a door latch, folded over the plunger so the mechanism couldn’t fully close. He peeled it off. Came back forty minutes later. The tape was back on the door.

He called the police.

Five men came out of the DNC finance office in handcuffs.

Bernard Barker. Bay of Pigs, 1961. CIA. Contract work. Called back.

Virgilio Gonzalez. Bay of Pigs. Wired into the apparatus permanently.

Eugenio Martinez. Still drawing a hundred dollars a month from the CIA on the night of the break-in. Not for work. For the connection.

Frank Sturgis. CIA career. Guatemala, Caribbean, operations without names on the cables.

James McCord. Twenty years in the agency. Now on the payroll of the Committee to Re-Elect the President. Still running like the institution owned him.

Nixon was going to win forty-nine states. McGovern had no money, no institutional support, no path. Nixon didn’t need oppo research. He needed to let the clock run.

So why did five CIA career men break into a hotel to steal documents Nixon didn’t need?

J. Edgar Hoover died May 2, 1972. Mark Felt had spent his career building toward the directorship. Nixon appointed L. Patrick Gray instead. An outsider. Someone grateful.

Felt stayed. He controlled the FBI’s investigation, and he had a reporter’s number.

Bob Woodward covered local government for the Washington Post. Naval Academy. Trained by the same apparatus that produced the men he’d be writing about. He answered his phone at two in the morning.

Felt called in July. A parking garage. He directed the FBI’s investigation from inside it and fed the story from outside it simultaneously. He knew how to move information without leaving a fingerprint.

The five men arrested were CIA. The man running the FBI’s investigation had been passed over by Nixon. The reporter breaking the story had been trained by the Navy’s intelligence apparatus.

No one asked who ordered the break-in. No one asked who needed it discovered.

The sealed testimony. 297 pages. Nixon’s grand jury account: the spy ring the Joint Chiefs ran against his own White House, the counterintelligence unit that became the Plumbers, the decisions that led to Watergate.

Brent Scowcroft sealed the envelope and wrote across it in his own hand: Do not touch. To be opened only by Brent Scowcroft. He served every president after. He died in August 2020.

An archivist opened the envelope thirty-two years later. Seven pages came out. The remaining 290 have not been released.

E. Howard Hunt recorded statements before he died in 2007. The CIA, not the White House, ordered the break-in. He said it to his son. On tape. The statement was not formally examined. It was not debunked.

Nixon covered up the break-in. It’s on his own tapes, in his own voice. But underneath that cover-up, who sent five CIA men into that building and why and who needed it found, the record on that question is still sealed.

Three thousand seven hundred hours of tape.

The men who controlled the archive chose what to release and when and with what framing. The tape they chose to run on the evening news was not the tape that would have named them.

Frank Wills found the tape on the door. He called the police. He did his job.

He died in 2000, unable to pay his mother’s medical bills.

NIXON: SEALED TESTIMONY is File 009 of The Unsealed Archives, a series of historical and biblical novellas that treat the past as a crime scene.

The book takes you inside the rooms. The sealed grand jury. The Oval Office tape running while Nixon talks about what lives under the scab. The garden in Cuernavaca where the Shah told him what it costs to be America's friend. Thirteen thousand words. One question nobody closed.

