The body was still warm when they started sealing the records.

December 21, 1945. Heidelberg Army Hospital. General George S. Patton Jr. had been dead less than an hour. A colonel named Lawrence Ball signed the death certificate. Pulmonary edema and congestive heart failure. Complications from the car crash twelve days earlier.

No autopsy was performed. The medical records were sealed.

They remain sealed.

All five U.S. government reports on the December 9 crash are missing from the National Archives. Five separate investigations. Every vehicle accident involving a general officer generated paperwork. This one generated five. All five are gone. The boxes that should hold them contain other documents from the same period. The Patton files are simply absent.

The 1939 Cadillac displayed at the Patton Museum has been examined by automotive historians. Its vehicle identification number was filed off. Replacement parts don’t match original specifications. The damage pattern doesn’t align with the official story. Someone swapped the evidence. The paperwork is missing. The car is a forgery. The crash exists only in the space between two missing things.

Private First Class Robert L. Thompson was nineteen years old. He drove a two-and-a-half-ton truck into the path of a general’s Cadillac on a clear morning on a straight road. Witnesses said he never braked. Never swerved. Just turned. The Army that documented every private’s shoe size lost Robert L. Thompson completely.

In 1979, at a reunion of former OSS officers, Douglas DeWitt Bazata stated that William J. Donovan personally ordered him to assassinate General Patton for ten thousand dollars. Four Purple Hearts. Legion of Merit.

He named the method, the weapon, the price, the hospital phase.

No one in the room contradicted him. He repeated the account until his death in 1999. The government did not investigate. The story ran for one news cycle and disappeared.

Stephen Skubik, a U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps officer, learned of assassination threats against Patton from Ukrainian intelligence sources in 1945. He personally warned Donovan. Donovan rebuffed him and had him reassigned for causing friction with the Russians. Reassigned. Forgotten. He wrote it down anyway. He self-published because no publisher would touch it.

Master Sergeant John L. Mims drove Patton for five years. North Africa, Sicily, France, the Rhine, the Bulge. Five years of driving the most famous general in the American army. Five years of hearing what was said in the back seat. Three weeks before the crash, they reassigned him. No explanation. Just a new posting, far from Heidelberg, far from the questions that would be asked in December. His replacement was nineteen. They had never spoken.

On April 20, 1945, Patton’s clearly marked observation plane was attacked by an RAF Spitfire. Three passes. The plane crashed. Patton walked away. Seven months before the car crash, someone tried to kill him in the air. Three passes. A clearly marked plane. A pilot who knew what he was doing. They blamed a Polish flyer. There was no inquiry. The case closed the same way it opened.

Colonel Lawrence Ball arrived at Heidelberg after the crash. He had never treated Patton before. He signed the death certificate and disappeared back into the system that sent him. The records he generated are still sealed. Eighty years. The medical records of a dead general are still classified.

Patton counted the gold himself. He stood in the Merkers salt mine on April 8, 1945, and wrote the first entry in the leather ledger he carried over his heart for the rest of his life. Forty tons. Then more. Then the numbers stopped matching. The final accounting did not match what went in. Nobody investigated the gap.

Between 1945 and 1948, a substantial portion of European gold reserves, seized Axis financial assets, and Holocaust restitution funds moved through interagency accounts that predated the formal establishment of the CIA.

The 1997 Eizenstat Report, commissioned by the U.S. State Department, documented it directly. Significant gaps between European assets captured by Allied forces and restitution payments eventually distributed. Certain financial flows in 1945 and 1946 could not be fully traced through existing records.

Beatrice Ayer Patton returned from Luxembourg with a portrait, a bull terrier named Willie, and a staggering volume of her husband’s papers. For months, she and her brother transcribed every letter, every diary entry, every word he had written. The widow did what the government would not. She died in 1953. The papers went to the Library of Congress. They are still there.

Patton’s personal library remains at the United States Military Academy, West Point. Among its volumes: a ninth edition of Gustave Le Bon’s The Crowd, published 1915, filled with his margin notes. He studied the mechanics of influence before he built the legend. None of it was accident. He understood how crowds think and what they fear.

The question Patton intended to ask Congress in February 1946 was not rhetorical. He had a list. Names. Dates. Tonnage. Transfer authorizations. The nodes with no parent commands. The fuel that went north while his tanks sat cold. The camps. The orders. The policy murdering children by memo. He was going to stand in front of the United States Congress and ask where the gold went.

Who authorized the transfers.

Why the death camps in the Rhine meadows had no official death toll.

Who wrote Directive JCS 1067.

Who benefited.

The medical records are still sealed. The crash reports are missing. The car in the museum is a forgery. The operative who confessed died uninvestigated.

His copy of Le Bon is at West Point.

The margin notes are his.

Still there.

<3 EKO

PATTON: IRON TESTAMENT is File 008 of The Unsealed Archives.

Now in Paperback

If this post moved you, the book is 12,000 words deeper.

Grab the paperback if you want it in your collection or to hand to someone who remembers the name. The real help is a review on Amazon. They keep my work in circulation when the algorithm tries to bury them.

Leave a Review - one sentence is enough

If you can’t afford, all good.

You can always download the PDF directly from my website.

I love you.