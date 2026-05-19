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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
1d

Thanks for this - agree with your insights. Never had heard the Goddard story - fantastic bit of history that should be widely taught, but of course given the lack of historical knowledge today I guess we are fortunate that at least the 1691 Project was debunked and never widely taught.

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James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
14h

Leon Krier was a personal friend of mine. . . he was godfather of the New Urbanism movement, the still ongoing campaign to remedy the suburban fiasco in America. He was a great man and deserves more attention. His last book, "The Architecture of Community," explains it all beautifully.

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