Of all the dangerous things Jesus did, the most radical wasn’t a miracle.

It was a promotion.

Our age presents a brutal, false choice.

On one side: the hollow, world-centric feminism that elevates women by inverting the hierarchy. It makes them the boss, the dominator, the isolated “#girlboss” in a system that has already neutered the men. It is a victory atop a crumbling tower.

On the other: a reactive, fear-based traditionalism that seeks to rebuild by returning women to silent subjugation. This is the very cage the system uses to manage and control.

One side offers a crown of thorns. The other offers back the old chains.

Both are corrupt. Both are reactions. Both serve the same master of division.

Jesus rejected both.

He presented a Third Way. Not a reshuffling of a broken hierarchy, but the restoration of a sacred partnership. He didn’t make women dominators or servants. He commissioned them as co-laborers.

He forged men not as tyrants or supplicants, but as Fortress-builders. And He forged women not as footstools, but as partners authorized to hold the line.

Together, they are the template for our civilization.

Teachers. Heralds. Witnesses. In a time when a religious man wouldn’t even greet his wife in public, Jesus dared to lift women to the status of gospel witnesses. He partnered with them. This was the charge that liberated women for all time.

And the religion that took His name buried it.

The Pattern

You see the pattern in every encounter. The machine of His day tried to silence them. He handed them a microphone.

The Woman at the Well.

Five men in her past. Living in sin. The rabbis called her debris. Jesus asked her for water.

He broke every social code to engage her intellect. He gave her a theological education on the spot—living water, true worship—and then revealed Himself as Messiah.

He didn’t tell Peter first. He didn’t tell John. He told a Samaritan woman whom society had written off.

She became the first revival preacher of His ministry. She ran to town and mobilized a city.

The Woman with the Alabaster Jar.

She crashed a dinner party of elites. She washed His feet with tears and perfume.

The Pharisees muttered: If he were a prophet, he’d know what kind of trash this is.

Jesus turned on them. “You gave me no water. You gave me no kiss. You gave me no oil. She has not stopped.”

He saw what the religious men could not. Her past did not define her future. He exalted her insight over their rituals.

Mary of Bethany.

She sat at His feet while Martha worked. To sit at a rabbi’s feet was the posture of a male disciple. It was forbidden ground.

When Martha complained, Jesus defended Mary. “She has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken from her.”

The men listening understood the earthquake. This woman had the right to learn. She had the right to theology. She was a disciple.

The Emancipation Proclamation

The pattern culminated in the Resurrection.

When He rose, He appeared first to Mary Magdalene. Not to the men who fled. To a woman the establishment considered unclean.

He spoke her name.

He gave her the order: “Go to my brothers and say...”

She became the Apostle to the Apostles. The first carrier of the most important news in human history was a woman commissioned by the King.

Jesus made it clear.

In one generation, He lifted women from disrespectful oblivion to spiritual authority. He made them witnesses. He sent them as heralds. He treated them as intellectual equals.

He welded the door shut on easy divorce because He viewed marriage not as a transaction, but as a sacred covenant between equals. The two shall become one flesh. Shared dignity. Different roles. Same mission.

The Burial

It is the shame of the religion that took His name that it lacked the moral courage to follow Him.

The church spent two thousand years undoing what Jesus did in three.

They silenced the teachers. They erased Junia the apostle by making her male in translation. They softened Phoebe the deacon to “servant.” They buried Priscilla teaching Apollos theology.

They turned commissioned women into background supporters. They took the Emancipation Proclamation and pretended it never happened.

Why?

Because weak men are easy to control, and subjugated women are easy to manage.

But restored men partnered with restored women walking in their God-given authority? That combination is Ungovernable.

The same institution that put your pastor in a gaudy pink sweater also re-enslaved the women Jesus freed.

The church that turned the Lion of Judah into a therapy animal buried the women’s commissioning. Both corruptions serve the same master.

The Restoration

This is why I wrote about restoring masculine strength. This is why I wrote about marriage as a Forge. And this is why I write now about the Commission.

You cannot restore one without restoring the other.

The model is partnership.

The father who plants trees for 2126 is dangerous to systems that need compliance. The woman who teaches the gospel from her rightful place is dangerous to institutions that need control.

Together?

Building the Fortress as covenant partners? That is the peaceful secession the Machine cannot allow.

The Fortress is built by partnerships that mirror the divine design. The man who masters himself in the forge. The woman who teaches with her God-given voice.

Different tools. Same mission. Shared legacy. Equal in worth, raising children to know their value under the same God who ordained partnership from the beginning.

This is what they erased. This is what we restore.

Your grandsons are watching.

Show them the Lion who honored teachers.

Show them the women who carried the message.

Show them the partnership.

