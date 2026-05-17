This morning, Americans will gather on the National Mall to rededicate the country as one nation under God.

I wish I could be there.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will speak, along with the Speaker of the House, a cardinal, and an evangelist. They will pray for the country and rededicate it while the cameras run, the flags lift, and the crowd sings.

The instinct is right, and the country needs this.

The instinct is right, and the country needs this.

This is not the official National Day of Prayer; that fell 10 days ago on May 7, by act of Congress. This is something else. A jubilee.

250 years ago, on May 17, 1776, the Continental Congress proclaimed a national day of fasting and prayer, six weeks before the Declaration, before Jefferson and the parchment, before the colonies were even a country. The men who would become the founders fasted and prayed because they were about to do something they did not yet have the right to do, and the only way they knew to claim that right was to ask for it.

They asked, and they received.

The country was born inside a prayer, and today it gets prayed over again. The men and women on the Mall this morning are participating in a thread that has been carrying this country for two and a half centuries.

The teacher whose name is being invoked this morning spent the first 30 years of his life inside the household of a carpenter in a small village in the hills of lower Galilee, and the last three walking.

He taught everywhere, but his heart was the hillside, the home, and the road.

He said the kingdom of God was not in any single building. It was within you, and you could find it by paying attention to the still, small voice you had been ignoring since you were a child.

He left his friends a short prayer. They prayed it for 40 years before anyone wrote it down, and by then it had become the inheritance of every Christian who would ever pray. It is the prayer the country was founded on and the prayer the country repeats this morning.

But there is a second prayer the teacher left, and it is not in the words of the first. It is the prayer of pure listening. What happens when the words run out and you sit somewhere quiet on Monday with your hand on your chest, just listening for the voice that has been there since before you were born.

That is the prayer He actually practiced most of the time. The words came after. The listening came first. Both are the prayer. Both are the teaching.

The country was born in 1776 inside a fast and a prayer. It was reborn in 1863 inside Lincoln’s day of national humiliation and prayer. It was rededicated in 1952 when Congress made the National Day of Prayer official, by act of law and the signature of a Republican president who understood what was at stake. It is being rededicated again today on the Mall. And each rededication has been the country coming back to a thread it never lost.

But the thread itself is older than this country. It runs back through every Christian who has ever knelt, through the founders, the reformers, the desert mothers in the dry hills of Egypt, the persecuted churches of Asia Minor, all the way to the upper room in Jerusalem in the spring of the year 30, where 11 men and a few women sat in stunned silence after the carpenter walked through a locked door and breathed peace into them.

That breath is still in the room, and it’s the prayer the Mall is pointing toward.

And it is yours.

The deepest move is the one only you can make, in your own quiet, when the country is back home and is sleeping and dreaming of what it asked for, waiting to see what it receives.

This morning I will be doing something I have not done in more than six years. Walking into a church service, a congregation I have never met, a pastor whose name I just learned. The country is rededicating itself this morning.

So am I.

What was taught on the hillside in Galilee continues today. The teaching of the kingdom within is invariant under every rededication, every jubilee. The prayer the teacher taught his friends on the hillside is still available to anyone who closes their eyes and asks. It requires only the asking.

After Jesus walks back through seven figures of the first generation and names what they carried, what they reframed, and what they left for us to pick up. Read it in under two hours. Hand it to a person you love.

This morning, we pray with our country. Whether watching the livestream, standing in your church with your neighbors, or sitting at your kitchen table with the window facing east. Wherever you are, pray with your nation.

The teaching the carpenter taught is the teaching that survives. It is the teaching that goes with you, that waits for you. He has been waiting for you.

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