EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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mary's avatar
mary
24m

I love this EKO!! May this Sunday be the first of many that you hear the Word preached and fellowship with other believers!!! May God bless you richly!!

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GardenH03's avatar
GardenH03
16m

Finding a way on our journey to reconcile spirituality with religion is wonderful. Peace-giving and balm for the soul. God bless you.

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