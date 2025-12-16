EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Emery's avatar
Steve Emery
8hEdited

My wife passed away in august of 2022 from the deadly hospital protocol while she was suffering already from a failing kidney. Yesterday was her birthday and I just got back from meeting with her daughter who now has no mother or best friend. Her daughter was 11 when we met, she’s now 21 and I consider her my daughter now as she has never had a real father. Her father left before she was born. The loss is extremely hard to take. Terra was an amazing human being. The reason I am saying all this EKO is because since Charlie was assassinated by Israeli entities, that’s my theory, Erika Kirk has not shown one single time even the slightest behavior of someone who’s closest partner just died. Her demeanor has been icy and very questionable at a minimum. This is an incredibly well sourced article. As usual you deliver!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb Morante's avatar
Deb Morante
8h

Distraction is the name of the game. Fight those who try to obfuscate & divert your attention. If ever there was a time to ‘read between the lines,’ it is now. Pay attention to the signal, ignore the noise. Good time to listen to that voice within. Pray🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture