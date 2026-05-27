EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxanne Sitler's avatar
Roxanne Sitler
1hEdited

I knew a man that lead a Bible study that Bob Dylan attended. He once showed me a photo of the attendees - he pointed out a man & asked who I thought it was. I responded that he looked like Bob Dylan. My friend answered that it was. He attended regularly for quite a bit of time according to my friend.

Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
Becky's avatar
Becky
31m

I truly loved Bob Dylan and I remember when he “changed”…at first I laughed but when I became a believer….WOW. Amazing how opinions can change

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture