EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Banshee's avatar
Banshee
10h

EKO, your stories are so relatable. It makes reading them a joy.

“I’m sorry I can’t be what you want me to be. Not yet.”

How often do I say this to God. Just give me more time. I need to finish being me, before I can be the person you want me to be.

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Silvija's avatar
Silvija
9h

EKO - Though Jesus has been with me from my childhood - I never gave a thought to HIS childhood - and now through your words I can relate how His life was and how He came to His mission for His father. It like all the words you pen open pages in my mind to think deeply about and I thank you for this gift.

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