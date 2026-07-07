EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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paul's avatar
paul
10h

"the better part of his youth unsure the world outside his own skull was real"

What? This isn't normal? It's felt like that since I was about 11. You mean the feeling goes away? When? Ever?

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RegretLeft's avatar
RegretLeft
11h

Quotable one liners - my favorite (I checked google for accuracy):

"When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything."

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