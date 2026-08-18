In 1945, doctors working for the US government began injecting people with plutonium to learn what it does inside a living body.

The first was a guy named Ebb Cade, construction worker brought to the Army hospital at Oak Ridge with a broken arm and leg after a car wreck.

The official government report said he was 53. His death certificate says he was born March 17, 1890, which made him 55 when they injected him.

That same report records the dose as 4.7 micrograms. They got his age wrong by two years in the record of the thing they did to him.

The experiment’s records called him HP-12. Human Product, twelve.

After injecting, they drew blood, collected his urine and feces for weeks, and removed a piece of bone when his fractures were finally set five days later. Because the point was to follow the metal thru him to learn how much stayed.

They yanked 15 of his teeth and sampled them for plutonium. Examiners couldn’t determine whether they’d been extracted for medical reasons or just for the experiment.

Cade never consented to the injection.

Over the next two years, 17 others were injected at hospitals in Rochester, Chicago, and San Francisco. One of them was Simeon Shaw, a four-year-old boy flown from Australia to California with bone cancer.

Within days of his arrival, doctors injected him with plutonium, yttrium, and cerium.

A month later he returned to Australia, no follow-ups conducted, and he died the following January.

None of these injections were expected to help patients. With one possible exception, an advisory committee found that the subjects were not told they were being used in nontherapeutic research.

No immediate illnesses were expected or observed. But what the researchers did expect was cancer (10-20 years out). And they knew it going in.

Makes you think of more recent experiments conducted on the unknowing.

The record doesn’t prove the injections killed them. All it proves is that doctors put people at long-term risk just to get data for a weapons program, offering them no medical benefit, and didn’t tell them what they were doing.

Hospital are one of the most trusted cages ever built. The sick lie down and roll up a sleeve because that is what the sick do, and the men in the coats counted on it. Nobody even had to lock the door.

Unsuspecting people rolled up their sleeves on their own.

After injections none of the illnesses were acute. The harm was years away, when cause would be measurably harder to see and responsibility easier to divide. No single treatment looked like a crime. Plausible Deniability.

I keep a book on my desk that explains why this keeps happening.

The Abuse of Man is a history of medical experimentation, more than 700 annotated pages, written by Wolfgang Weyers. Out of print. Used copies can run over a hundred dollars, which tells you who it was really written for.

As I make my way through, a sort of 3-part formula emerges.

1. captive population

A prison is obvious. A hospital works just as well, and sometimes better, because the patient arrived expecting the person with the needle to help.

2. harm comes slowly

Or the risk is pushed far enough into the future that the chain between the act and the injury becomes hard to follow.

3. make consent feel like an obstacle

Institutions that want data badly enough make consent an afterthought. They do it with money, media, war, prestige, national security, or a result everyone in the room agreed is just too important to wait for willing volunteers.

The plutonium experiments met all three conditions.

Cade was already in the bed. The possible cancer sat a decade or two away. And the Manhattan Project needed a practical answer.

Could urine samples tell them how much plutonium remained in a person?

The answer became the Langham model, used for decades to monitor people working around plutonium. The research was useful. But it gave no choice to anyone used and abused to obtain it.

Papers based on the injections appeared as early as 1948, a classified report was downgraded in 1972, and the government released a fact sheet in 1976.

Ever single patient’s name remained in code.

But in 1993, Albuquerque reporter Eileen Welsome published the names of several subjects after working through government reports, medical journals, and old newspaper files. The Clinton administration created the Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments the next year, and on October 3, 1995, Bill apologized on behalf of the United States Government.

By then Cade had been dead for nearly half a century.

The committee found that we kept the experiments secret to avoid legal liability and public embarrassment.

The facts usually trickle out before the names do.

What did they think of patient (victim) Ebb Cade?

Human Product, number twelve.

Once a person becomes a gauge, the language gets so much easier.

You’re just a measurement, an excretion rate, a model that may protect thousands of workers. And every part of it true while the person on the table disappears.

Across Weyers’s book the expert stand up, the subject lies down, and the paperwork accumulates between them.

The men who did this were physicists and physicians, funded and decorated.

Clinton’s apology punished no one, the papers stayed in the literature, and the Langham model, with small changes, is still in use.

Dug into this work before, but I am going to bring these cases up one file at a time. Because your body is yours.

No doctor, agency, university, employer, tech founder, or president has the moral right to turn it into research material without your informed consent.

They turn you into a number, or put you in a cohort to dehumanize you.

HP-12.

His name was Ebb Cade.

<3EKO

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