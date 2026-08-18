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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
2h

Assisted living places, senior homes, care centers. One of the criteria for moving in is to be updated on vaccinations. This now includes the flu/Covid combo among others. The resulting deaths 3 days to a week later are usually attributed to the stress and change from moving an elderly person. Nobody thinks a thing of it. My mom is 93 and I have had to forcefully insert myself between her and the multitude of needles sent her way "for her protection" I have changed her paperwork as her POA to read NO INJECTIONS, NO BIOLOGICS WTHOUT MY CONSENT. I get frequent messages from her telling me she prefers to eat in her room because "the people in the dining room have no memory of each other" I asked her to clarify and she said she is basically the only one out of 65 residents that doesn't have dementia and she said it gets really tiresome introducing herself to the same people every single meal because they have forgotten her from the previous meal. This is not a memory care center, it is simple assisted living.

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Tom Grigsby's avatar
Tom Grigsby
2h

You can read the book at this URL:

https://archive.org/details/isbn_9781893357211/page/n1/mode/2up

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